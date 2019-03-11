Phone Scammers Posing As Public Health Officials

March 11, 2019

Livingston County residents are being warned about scam calls coming from local health departments.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon are warning Michiganders about phone scammers posing as public health officials. Several health departments including Livingston and Washtenaw have received reports from residents about calls from individuals seeking personal information that could be used to steal someone's identity. Officials say the callers claim to be from a local health department or Medicare and appear to be calling from health department phone numbers. They remind local public health and Medicaid officials will not call and request account information, Social Security numbers or passwords over the phone.



Anyone who receives a call is urged to hang up and reminded to never give personal and confidential information to unsolicited callers. Those who wish to make a report about the calls can do so by contacting the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division. A complaint can be filed online through the link or by phone at 877-765-8388. (JM)