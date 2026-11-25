Philip Livingston NSDAR Chapter Awards Good Citizens

November 25, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Philip Livingston Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution recently held its Good Citizens Reception.



The reception took place on Saturday, November 21st at the Brighton District Library to recognize seven high school seniors.



The outstanding students were (left to right) Jonah Lawrence Spencer. Byron High School; Dean Wakeman, Fowlerville High School; Taylor Hack, Pinckney High School; Katlynn Leedle, Hartland High School; Patrick McGlinnen, Howell High School; Chase Alba, Livingston Classical Academy; Jonah A. Spencer; Webberville High School.



The first-place winner was Taylor Hack from Pinckney High School, and her entry will be sent to the state society.



This year’s essay topic was:



“In 2027, the United States will celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the of the ‘Stars and Stripes,’ a symbol of unity, courage and the enduring promise of America. How can the qualities of a DAR Good Citizen – dependability, service, leadership and patriotism – guide young Americans in honoring this historic milestone? Reflect on how these values strengthen communities, inspires civic responsibility, and upholds the principles represented by the flag”.