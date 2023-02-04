Howell Lottery Player Has Chance To Win $2 Million

A Howell man is among five lucky Michigan Lottery players selected to play in The Big Spin game after winning a second chance drawing.



Philip Halladay of Howell, Aimee Krull of Port Austin, Billi Thielke, of Sand Lake, Greg Dietz of Norton Shores, and Judy Arthurs of Macomb were the five lucky players.



Each player selected will have a shot at winning up to $2 (m) million. All the players who spin the wheel are guaranteed to win at least $100,000. The players will be featured on The Big Spin televised events beginning Monday, shortly after evening Lottery drawings.



Five additional players will be selected to appear on The Big Spin televised events. The final second chance drawing is scheduled to take place March 1st.



Last December, 32-year-old Kaitlyn VanDamme of Fenton won a $300,000 prize after spinning the prize wheel on the show hosted by Detroit basketball champion, John Salley.