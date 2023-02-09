Lucky Howell Man Wins $450,000 On The Big Spin

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Howell man is $450,000 richer after hitting it big on the Michigan Lottery’s The Big Spin show.



35-year-old Philip Halladay won the big prize after spinning the prize wheel on the show. He was selected to participate in the show after entering codes from non-winning The Big Spin tickets online. Halladay had to take the day off work after finding out he was selected to be a contestant on the show.



Halladay said he “came in expecting to win $100,000 so leaving with $450,000 is so surreal. I feel shaky, excited, and in shock!” With the winnings, Halladay and his fiancé plan to have a big wedding, take a trip, and save the remainder.



Halladay was one of five players selected for The Big Spin show in a random drawing. Entries are still being accepted into The Big Spin second chance drawing. Players may enter non-winning The Big Spin tickets at www.MIBigSpin.com for a chance to appear on the televised game show.



Five additional players will be selected to appear on the Lottery’s The Big Spin televised events. The final The Big Spin second chance drawing is scheduled to take place on March 1st. Each player selected will spin The Big Spin wheel and have a chance to win up to $2 million. All the players who spin The Big Spin wheel are guaranteed to win at least $100,000.