Pharmacist to Be Sentenced in Livingston Co for Deadly Meningitis Outbreak

August 22, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Massachusetts pharmacist charged with the deaths of 11 Michiganders in a 2012 meningitis outbreak is scheduled to be sentenced in Livingston County Thursday afternoon.



The deal calls for a 7 1/2-year prison sentence. A trial planned for November will be scratched.



56-year-old Glenn Chin has pleaded no contest to multiple charges of involuntary manslaughter. Thursday's sentence will run concurrently with the time he's already serving on federal charges.



Chin was working at the New England Compounding Center, which shipped out contaminated syringes to the Michigan Pain Specialists clinic in Livingston County, leading to the deaths of 11 people.



Michigan is the only state to charge Chin and 57-year-old Barry Cadden, an executive at the center in Framingham, Massachusetts, for deaths related to the outbreak.



More than 700 people in 20 states were sickened with fungal meningitis or other debilitating illnesses, and dozens died as a result of tainted steroids shipped to pain clinics, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.