PFAS Forum Among Livingston Events Set This Summer By Slotkin

June 25, 2019

Several Livingston County events have been planned this summer by Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, including a forum addressing the PFAS issue.



The first is a coffee hour on Tuesday, July 2nd at the Brighton Coffeehouse and Theater. It’s set for 10:30 a.m. and will allow constituents a chance to speak one-on-one with the 8th District Democrat.



The second is a PFAS Forum that will follow the next week on Monday, July 8th at the Jane Tasch Theatre in Pinckney. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature a discussion on PFAS' impact on local communities and the efforts to remove the chemicals from water systems. Joining Slotkin will be Steve Sliver, Executive Director, Michigan PFAS Response Team; Dan Brown, Watershed Planner, Huron River Watershed Council and Matt Bolang, Director of Environmental Health, Livingston County Health Department.



And then the final event is a Livingston Town Hall on Wednesday, August 28th at Cleary University at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend and receive an update from Slotkin on what’s happening in Congress and to ask questions on the issues that matter to them. Details on all three events are posted on her Facebook page, a link for which is posted below. (JK)