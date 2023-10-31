Pewabic Pottery Showcases History At Brighton District Library

October 31, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Community members are encouraged to attend an upcoming program designed to help shape an understanding of Michigan’s place in the history of pottery.



Pewabic Pottery is one of the oldest operating potteries in the country and is located in downtown Detroit. Today, Pewabic is an active working pottery, architectural tile studio, and ceramic arts education center.



The program will take place at the Brighton District Library on Wednesday, November 8th from 7 to 8pm.



Attendees can explore images from the Pewabic archives during the upcoming presentation as Education Director & Archivist Annie Dennis will guide them through over a century of handcrafting pottery and tiles in Detroit.



Pewabic Pottery was founded in 1903 by Mary Chase Perry (Stratton), an artist and educator, and Horace J. Calkins, a dental supplier and kiln manufacturer. In 1907, they hired Frank D. Baldwin and William B. Stratton to build the Pewabic Pottery studio. Under Perry's leadership, Pewabic Pottery gained national recognition for its iridescent glazes, as well as for its production of architectural tiles that were installed in such buildings as the Guardian Building and the Detroit Institute of Arts.



Registration information is available in the provided link.