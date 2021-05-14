Closures On Pettsyville Road In Hamburg Township Next Week

May 14, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Culvert work will result in two road closures early next week in Hamburg Township.



Two sections of Pettysville Road will be closed to replace drain crossings underneath the road. On Monday, the road will be closed between 8514 Pettysville Road and Proceeds Drive from 6am to 9pm. Then on Tuesday, the closure will be in effect between 8220 Pettysville Road and Hoffman Drive – again from 6am to 9pm.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that for the advisory Tuesday that Hoffman Drive is just a vanity road name and the closure is between 8220 Pettysville Road and Kimble Drive. EMS can access Kimble Drive from M-36 from the south.



Work involves excavating trenches to place culverts and backfill. Pettysville Road will be completely closed to thru-traffic, but local access will be maintained.



Signs advising of the closures are in place.