Peters Road In Milford To Be Closed For Construction

August 17, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Road construction will shut down a street in Milford this week, causing some motorists to find an alternate route.



Miscellaneous restoration and stone grading is continuing on Peters Road. Milling is scheduled for Wednesday, with asphalt paving in the following two days, according to a release from the Village of Milford. The milling and paving operations will impact Commerce Road traffic, resulting in a temporary eastbound lane closure utilizing flag control. Temporary lane closures should be kept to a minimum and will be coordinated with local police and fire departments. Peters Road will be closed to through traffic for the duration, but residents will still have access.



As always, work is weather-dependent and drivers are being asked to drive with caution and avoid the use of cell phones through work zones, as workers will be present.