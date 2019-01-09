Pet Owners File Suit Against Closed Cemetery

January 9, 2019

A fraud lawsuit has been filed in Livingston County Circuit Court by several pet owners against the operators of a Genoa Township pet cemetery, alleging they have violated a promise to provide “perpetual” care of their beloved animals.



Heavenly Acres Pet Cemetery on S. Kellogg Road closed after its lease expired Sept. 30. The cemetery was run by Linda Louise Williams, who leased it from Carol Street Park Ridge LLC, which is trying to sell it. Williams says she had attempted to renegotiate the lease with the owner but was denied. The plaintiffs in the suit say Williams charged them for “perpetual care and maintenance” of the sites and that they have now been wrongly denied access to the 12-acre cemetery.



The suit names Williams, along with Carol Street Park Ridge, Stone Investments, First Pet Care Services and Heavenly Acres Pet Cremation Services. Williams previously said the cemetery went to her ex-husband as part of a 2000 divorce settlement. But by 2002, she says the bank had sold the property as part of an eviction proceeding against her ex, forcing her to step back in and assume a lease on the land. She insists that if she hadn’t, the cemetery would have closed back then. But the suit alleges Williams held a burial and funeral services on her day of eviction, Sept. 30, and continued selling lots and collecting fees until last November.



Williams has so far not commented on the lawsuit, which seeks a temporary restraining order against any reuse of the Heavenly Acres Pet Cemetery property, dollar damages for the pet owners and a ruling that it remain a pet cemetery because many of the animals have been there more than 15 years and have established legal occupancy. A status conference in the suit is set for May 8th in front of Circuit Court Judge David Reader. (JK)