Pet Owners Given "Final Offering" To Remove Remains From Cemetery

July 26, 2019

Owners wishing to remove their pets’ remains from a local cemetery are running out of time. Heavenly Acres pet cemetery closed down last September 30th after its lease expired.



Local resident Helen Boutorwick has recently received a letter from an attorney representing the property owners informing her of a “final opportunity” to exhume her late mother’s cats and dogs that are buried at the cemetery. There are reportedly 74,000 animals buried at Heavenly Acres, which sits on 40 acres in Genoa Township. Boutorwick said she, herself, doesn’t intend on removing the animals, but others may be seeking to remove their own.



Several people whose pets are buried there had sued around the beginning of the year for being blocked from removing their pets’ remains. (MK)