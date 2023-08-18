Groundbreaking Held For New Tech Hub In Wixom

August 18, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new tech hub is coming to the City of Wixom.



People Driven Technology broke ground Thursday morning on its new technology hub. Leadership from the Wixom community, Oakland County, and the state of Michigan participated in the event.



People Driven Technology’s new hub will feature offices, warehousing space, and a technology lab within a new 28,000-square-foot facility at 49070 Alpha Court in Wixom. It’s a $7 (m) million project. The hub will bring together employees, partners, and customers to collaborate and experience cutting-edge technology firsthand.



The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024. The facility will house its 54 employees initially, with the goal of 75-plus employees by the end of 2025.



Wixom Mayor Patrick Beagle said the project is very important because they’re a diverse industry and really don’t really have anything high-tech, so he thinks this will open the door for other high-tech companies to come to Wixom. Beagle added that it’s awesome companies are starting to choose Wixom for their headquarters – noting the jobs are really important because they are high paying jobs and it’s a nice number the company will be bringing to the community.



The company has offices in Grand Rapids, Columbus, and Indianapolis and says it has seen growth in market share since being founded in West Michigan in the spring of 2021.



People Driven Technology President Bryan Teipel said they’re excited to be part of the Wixom community and bring these high-tech jobs to Oakland County. With over 500 customers in the Midwest, he says their expansion into Oakland County brings them closer to those they serve in the manufacturing, healthcare, government, and education sectors.



Currently, People Driven Technology has 54 employees servicing East Michigan from leased facilities in Farmington Hills and Novi. It is said to be focused on developing the next generation of tech-based leaders through partnerships with local schools and its support for the Michigan Council of Women in Technology. The company noted that it is a family-owned business that has decades of combined business, technology, and engineering experience.



Oakland County District 14 Commissioner Dr. Ajay Raman said through a 7-mill tax abatement over 10 years with the City of Wixom and the MEDC, People Driven Technology has committed to bringing 75 jobs to Oakland County by 2025. He added the new facility and jobs are part of Oakland County’s strategic growth - which includes recognizing the future need for high-tech jobs within the region.



People Driven Technology is a Modern Technology Integrator serving the North Central region.



The company provides “full-spectrum IT solutions that allow customers to optimize, simplify, and scale technology needs through the complete lifecycle, from planning to deployment and continued maintenance. Offerings include providing tightly integrated and secure infrastructures, hybrid cloud computing solutions, cyber security, and physical security solutions (weapons detection, video surveillance, access control, etc.). The company also provides sales, service and installation of computer and networking equipment through managed support services including maintenance and enterprise agreements. People Driven Technology partners with industry-leading companies like Cisco, Dell, VMware and Amazon”.



Photos:

People Driven Technology President Bryan Teipel, middle

Wixom Mayor Patrick Beagle, bottom