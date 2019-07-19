Two Pedestrians Struck While Crossing North Milford Road

A woman is hospitalized following a pedestrian injury accident on Thursday in Highland Township.



Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Highland Township substation responded to a pedestrian injury accident in the 100 block of N. Milford Road shortly before 3pm. A report states two pedestrians were crossing N. Milford Road together - from the east side of the road to the west side of the road, when both pedestrians were struck by a 2017 Chevy Equinox that was traveling southbound on North Milford Road. Police say the driver stopped and a physician from a local doctor’s office and paramedics from the Highland Township Fire Department administered medical attention to the pedestrians. The first pedestrian was identified as a 35-year-old Highland Township woman who was treated at the scene and refused to be transported to the hospital. The second pedestrian was a 79-year-old Highland Township woman who was found to be unconscious and appeared to have sustained a serious head injury. She was transported to a hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.



An investigator from the OCSO Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to assist and it was noted that the pedestrians were not utilizing a lined crosswalk at the time of the crash. The Office says alcohol does not appear to have been a factor and the driver, a 54-year-old Howell man, was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. The incident remains under investigation. (JM)