Pedestrian Struck In Downtown Howell

November 19, 2024

Jessica Mathews / Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com





A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while walking in downtown Howell Tuesday afternoon.



Howell Police tells WHMI an officer responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian incident at 12:29pm.



The crash occurred on west Grand River at Walnut Street - where a northbound driver who was turning onto Grand River was waiting for southbound traffic to clear to complete his turn. Upon turning, the driver struck a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk.



Police said the pedestrian did suffer an injury to her leg and was transported to a local hospital by EMS.



The driver was cited by officers and released from the scene.



There was no indication of intoxicants, recklessness, or electronic device use.