Jessica Mathews / Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com


A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while walking in downtown Howell Tuesday afternoon.

Howell Police tells WHMI an officer responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian incident at 12:29pm.

The crash occurred on west Grand River at Walnut Street - where a northbound driver who was turning onto Grand River was waiting for southbound traffic to clear to complete his turn. Upon turning, the driver struck a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk.

Police said the pedestrian did suffer an injury to her leg and was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

The driver was cited by officers and released from the scene.

There was no indication of intoxicants, recklessness, or electronic device use.