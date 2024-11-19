Pedestrian Struck In Downtown Howell
Jessica Mathews / Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while walking in downtown Howell Tuesday afternoon.
Howell Police tells WHMI an officer responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian incident at 12:29pm.
The crash occurred on west Grand River at Walnut Street - where a northbound driver who was turning onto Grand River was waiting for southbound traffic to clear to complete his turn. Upon turning, the driver struck a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk.
Police said the pedestrian did suffer an injury to her leg and was transported to a local hospital by EMS.
The driver was cited by officers and released from the scene.
There was no indication of intoxicants, recklessness, or electronic device use.