Pedestrian Killed Crossing M-59 in Highland Twp.

March 8, 2020

By Tom Tolen







The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident in which a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Saturday evening on Highland Road at Milford Road in Highland Township.



According to a sheriff’s office spokesman, a man in his late 50’s was walking in a northerly direction on Milford Road at about 7 p.m. when he started walking across the eastbound lanes of M-59, which is Highland Road, when he was struck by an eastbound car.



The driver stopped to lend assistance; however, authorities arrived at the scene shortly thereafter and pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. The identity and hometown of the victim are being withheld at this time pending further investigation and notification of relatives.