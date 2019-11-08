Pedestrian Critically Injured While Walking Along Freeway

An accident in Handy Township Thursday night involving a pedestrian and a car has left a Livingston County resident critically injured.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies were dispatched at approximately 11:21pm to an injury crash on westbound I-96, east of Fowlerville Road. A preliminary investigation indicates that 22-year-old Thor Aric Gail of Brighton was walking west in the westbound lane of travel on the highway when he was struck by a 2008 Chevy Cobalt. The driver of the Cobalt was a 32-year-old East Lansing resident. Gail was initially transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing by Livingston County EMS where he was initially in critical condition but is now listed as stable. The driver of the Cobalt was not injured.



Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the incident. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Fowlerville Fire Department, Livingston County Ambulance and Michigan Department of Transportation. The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Team. (JK)