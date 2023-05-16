Peavy Road Bridge Open To Traffic

May 16, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A lengthy bridge replacement project in Marion Township is complete.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that the Peavy Road Bridge is now open to traffic.



Work on the bridge got underway last November. Peavy Road was closed between Keddle Road and Mason Road for the duration of the project and a detour was in effect. There was high-traffic impact for motorists as the road has been completely closed. The detour route involved Mason Road to D-19 to Keddle Road. Temporary traffic signals were installed at D-19 and Keddle Road during the work to help improve safety and traffic flow.



The total project cost was $1.5 (m) million, with around $900,000 coming from federal and state grant dollars.



The condition of the bridge had been deteriorating for a while. Although it had remained open to restricted traffic, no heavy loads were permitted. The project involved tearing out the old bridge and building a new one.