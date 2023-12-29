Peanut, The World's Oldest Chicken From Chelsea, Dies At 21

December 29, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





In January, “Peanut,” a Washtenaw County chicken, was given the Guiness Record for being the world’s oldest chicken. On Christmas Day, though, she flew this Earthly realm.



According to owner Marsi Parker Darwin, the 21-year-old hen died on December 25th at 21-years-old. The bird gained fame this year for achieving such an age, but following the death of her 15-year-old daughter, “Millie, “Peanut” took a turn for the worse. Peanut lived on a farm in Chelsea with Darwin and her husband, Bill.



Darwin describes Peanut as sassy and independent. She says the bird was never shy, especially when it came to chirping and posing for a camera.



A link to a blog post by Darwin is provided.