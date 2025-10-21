'Peanut' Relocated to Howell Nature Center Thanks to Efforts by State Rep. Woolford

October 21, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



State Rep. Jason Woolford (R-Howell) on Tuesday announced the successful relocation of Peanut, a vulnerable, injured baby fawn, to the Howell Nature Center. This positive outcome follows a concerning attempt by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to euthanize Peanut based on unclear and arbitrary regulatory deadlines.



Last week, Woolford joined Rep. Angela Rigas in sending a formal letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, urging immediate intervention to save Peanut’s life. Thanks to the collective efforts and the community’s support, Peanut was spared euthanasia and has been safely transferred to the Howell Nature Center, located within Woolford’s district, according to his office.



“Peanut’s story touched many hearts across Michigan,” said Woolford. “I am relieved and thankful that Peanut has been given a second chance to thrive in a safe and nurturing environment. This outcome is a testament to what can be achieved when we come together to protect vulnerable wildlife in our communities.



“Let me be clear: this isn’t just about a fawn. This is about government overreach and the weaponization of state agencies against the very people and values they are supposed to serve. When bureaucratic decisions threaten life instead of preserving it, we have a duty to speak out and demand accountability.”



The Howell Nature Center is equipped to provide specialized care Peanut needs, ensuring the fawn can live safely despite its injuries.



“I am especially proud that Peanut will now receive care right here in our district,” said Woolford. “The Howell Nature Center can directly support Peanut’s ongoing well-being, and we can celebrate the important role local organizations play in wildlife conservation.”



According to the Howell Nature Center's Facebook page:



"Peanut started her journey with another licensed rehabber, Detroit Animal Welfare Group, after she was found lying on her side, weak and unable to move. She was given supportive care and treated as a neurologic patient. She improved very slowly- it took her a month to finally stand on her own. Although she continued to improve and was able to join the other fawns being rehabbed, it became apparent that she had some vision impairments as well as other mild neurological deficits. For these reasons, she would not be able to survive in the wild. She was transferred to us to find permanent sanctuary in our wildlife park."



Photo courtesy of Howell Nature Center.