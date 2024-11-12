PCS "Climate Survey" Concerns Voiced by Parents During Monday's Meeting

November 12, 2024

Pinckney Community Schools recently had students fill out a survey that some parents voiced concerns about during Monday’s meeting.



The “climate survey” included questions asking about students’ sexual and gender identity, according to several parents who spoke Monday.



“I want to express my deep concern regarding this issue,” one parent said. “I believe this touches on issues that should not be in the hands of the school, but rather should be left to the parents and guardians to discuss with their children at an appropriate time.”



The district says its PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports) survey helps identify student perceptions of how they feel about school, if they feel safe, have a trusted adult to talk to, etc.



Superintendent Rick Todd told WHMI News PCS has used this data in previous years to help make important decisions in developing programs such as the Positivity Project, which was just implemented this year.



One parent in the district, said there should’ve been more communication and heads up for parents so they could talk to their students about the survey.



Todd said PCS did notify parents twice through emails about the survey and sent the entire survey to parents to view prior to administering, allowing parents the opportunity to opt out. Students also have the opportunity to answer "Prefer not to answer" on the survey.



Meanwhile, Trustee Gayle Hurn spoke about an 18-month plan to create a Community Engagement Committee to address discrimination in the district. The committee will be made up of parents, students, staff and members of the public that feel passionate about the issue.



Creating the committee will be the first step. The second step will involve looking at the professional development opportunities, policies, practices and student and community engagement to see where improvements can be made. Hurn said this would be over a significant amount of time. Step three is implementing the changes from phase two.



Trustee Amanda Winningham said the committee is being created to help address diversity in the district.



“This is our attempt to help fix the racial tension that has been experienced in the school,” Board of Education Trustee Amanda Winningham said. “What this committee is about is coming together as a community and how do we prevent this from happening, because it’s really hurting the families and the students.”



PCS is working with the Livingston Diversity Council to create the proposal.



The committee application and nomination forms are expected to be launched on Nov. 18, Hurn said.



The next Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Dec. 9.



