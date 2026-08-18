Paving Underway At Scio Church & Zeeb Road Roundabout

August 18, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The new roundabout is progressing at the intersection of Scio Church Road and Zeeb Road on the border of Lodi and Scio Townships.



Contractors working for the Washtenaw County Road Commission successfully installed the decorative concrete islands.



Crews also began paving the roadway with concrete. Paving work is expected to continue throughout this week.



Once the concrete work is finished, DTE Community Lighting will arrive at the site to install the new streetlights.



In the weeks ahead, drivers will also see crews installing permanent roadside signage and painting the new pavement markings.



The Road Commission thanked the community for their continued patience as the traffic improvements are completed.



The intersection of Scio Church Road at Zeeb Road remains closed to all traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detour.



All truck traffic is to follow the detour using Pleasant Lake Rd and Wagner Rd.



Pictured: Installation of the concrete islands for the new roundabout and placement of the concrete roadway.