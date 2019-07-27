Pavement Maintenance & Tridge Railing Work Starts Monday In Brighton

July 27, 2019

The City of Brighton is informing community members of two improvement projects, one regarding pavement maintenance and the other for tridge railing refurbishment; both of which will begin on Monday.



The City’s contractor will perform a pavement treatment application on several streets. The material, known as Reclamite, is biodegradable, environmentally safe and will wash off vehicles easily. The treatment is applied on streets less than four years old and is designed to extend street surface condition and life.



The work will be performed on Black Walnut, North Second Street, Challis Road, and Brighton Interior Drive. The material is sprayed on the roadway, followed by a fine layer of sand to help with traction for vehicles traveling on the roadway until the sprayed material is absorbed into the asphalt. The contractor will be back in the area the following day to sweep up any remaining loose sand. Motorists are asked to use caution if driving in the area where the work is being done.



Also beginning on Monday, the City’s contractor will be refurbishing the Millpond Tridge railing. The existing paint and rust will be removed and then the railing will be repainted. The Tridge will be open to pedestrian traffic during the entire length of the project. Visitors to the area are asked to refrain from touching the railing when it is barricaded to allow the paint to fully dry. The work is anticipated to last approximately two weeks, weather permitting.



Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Department of Public Works at 810.225.8001.