Paunovich Announces Candidacy for Livingston Co Board Of Commissioners

February 15, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton Twp. resident Mel Paunovich announced he has filed as a Republican candidate for the Livingston County Board of Commissioners in District 7.



If elected, he will represent the City of Brighton and Brighton Charter Township Precincts 1, 3-5, 7-9. The district is currently represented by Martin Smith, who has not yet filed for re-election.



According to a press release, Paunovich, the Brighton Twp. Supervisor from 1991-94, says he is uniquely qualified for the position.



“As an attorney and a former supervisor for the township, I understand the intricacies and legalities of county governments – particularly in the budget process,” he said. “And as a former police officer and detective for 26 years, I have a strong desire to do what I can to keep our county a safe place to live and work.”



Paunovich served in the United States Air Force, and was a police officer in Detroit. He then became a detective in Southfield until he retired as a Lt. Commander of the Detective Bureau in 1993. He earned a B.A. in Political Science and Chemistry from Detroit Institute of Technology, then earned both a master’s degree in Police Administration as well as a law degree from University of Detroit. He currently practices as an attorney in Brighton. He and his wife, Carol, have two grown children, both attorneys.



“If elected, I will bring a great deal of experience and longevity in the district to the Board,” said Paunovich. “I hope to utilize that institutional knowledge to best serve the county residents and businesses.”