Former Howell Mayor Paul Streng Passes Away

December 4, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A former Howell mayor and well-known community member has passed away.



Paul Streng passed away at the age of 75 last Friday. He was a lifelong Howell resident and very active community member.



Streng dedicated much of his life to the Howell community by serving as a volunteer firefighter, Howell Assistant Fire Chief, City Councilman, and Mayor Pro-Tem. He was elected to three terms as Mayor from 1991 to 1997. Streng also served as chairman of the Downtown Development Authority and was the current chair of the Planning Commission.



Streng received the Howell Distinguished Community Service Award, and was named Howell’s Citizen of The Year in 1996.



Streng was employed as a college instructor for 44 years at Michigan State University and retired from teaching in the Construction Management Program, and received the MSU Presidents Award for Community Service.



Those wishing to remember Streng are encouraged to donate to: The Lucky Fund for Needy Animals at the MSU College of Veterinary Medicine, link provided, or the Howell Carnegie District Library.



At Streng’s request, no public services will be held. His obituary and online guestbook can be viewed in the top link.