NRCC Names Jung "Contender" In Race For 8th District

April 28, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A Republican Congressional candidate has been acknowledged for his campaign to replace 8th District Democratic representative Elissa Slotkin.



The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has named Paul Junge a “Contender” in their Young Guns program. The NRCC is the campaign arm of House Republicans, and the Young Guns program is for candidates in open or challenger seats for which the Republican has a favorable opportunity for victory. “Contender” status is step 2 of 3, and signifies that Junge has built a strong campaign.



Junge is the only 8th District candidate to receive recognition from National Republicans for his candidacy. In a release, the former TV-anchor Junge said that he “was proud to serve in the Trump Administration fighting to stop illegal immigration,” grateful to work in a family business that has created hundreds of jobs, “and honored to serve as a prosecutor in the domestic violence unit, protecting abused women and children.”



Junge said he is running “to be a conservative leader who puts America First,” while Slotkin “has proven she puts Nancy Pelosi and her liberal agenda first.”