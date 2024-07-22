Culvert Work To Close Portion Of Patterson Lake Road

July 22, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Culvert work will force a partial road closure this week in Putnam Township.



Patterson Lake Road will be closed to thru traffic between Westshore Drive and Glenbrook. The closure is specifically between 4475 and 4575 Patterson Lake Road.



The closure is needed to replace a cross culvert and is expected to be in effect from 8am to 3:30pm on Wednesday.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises motorists should seek an alternate route.