Employees At Area Booksellers Get "Patterson Holiday Bookstore Bonus"

December 16, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some area bookstore employees won special holiday bonuses from a popular author.



The Patterson Holiday Bookstore Bonus has returned. Every year, Author James Patterson gives bonuses of $500-$5,000 to employees of independent bookstores. It’s been going on since 2105.



In a statement released by his publisher, Patterson said "Booksellers save lives. Period. I’m happy to be able to acknowledge them and all their hard work this holiday season."



This year, 31 employees at bookstores across Michigan were selected recipients.



In the WHMI listening area, the following were selected:



- Kelly Blazo, 2 Dandelions Bookshop, Brighton, MI

- Jamie Robinson, Bestsellers Books & Coffee Co., Mason, MI

- Chris Baratono, Schuler Books, Okemos, MI

- Julie Maurer, Tropetastic Books and Gifts, Adrian, MI



The full list is available via the American Booksellers Association. That link is provided.