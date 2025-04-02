Founder Of Pinckney St. Patrick's Day Parade Passes Away

April 2, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Funeral services were held for a well-known community member in the Pinckney area.



Patricia "Patsy" McGuire-Haggerty Dible passed away peacefully surrounded by her family March 28th. She was 79.



Her love for Ireland was well known. She founded the Pinckney St. Patrick's Day Parade - a tradition that brings people together to celebrate the culture she held dear.



McGuire-Haggerty Dible’s commitment to faith and education led her to establish the Rick Dible Scholarship Fund - helping families afford tuition for St. Mary School students.



A gathering of family and friends was held Tuesday at the Borek Jennings Hamburg Chapel, followed by visitation and burial today at St. Joseph Catholic Village Church in Dexter.



In lieu of flowers, donations were suggested to Arbor Hospice, Lenawee Hospice and The St. Mary Rick Dible Scholarship Fund.



A link to the full obituary is provided.