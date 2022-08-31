Patriot Palooza Coming To Howell

August 31, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





An event geared toward veterans featuring food and bands is coming next weekend to Howell.



Patriot Palooza will take place in the parking lot at the American Legion Post 141 on Saturday, September 10th. The event will feature different bands from noon to 10pm and is open to the public.



Food will be available and transportation will be provided by the VFW 6464 in Fowlerville. This is a joint venture supporting the work the American Legion and the VFW do for the veterans.



More information is available in the provided link.