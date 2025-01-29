Pathways to Hope of Livingston County Unites Amber Reineck House and Second Chance Support Network

January 29, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Two local nonprofits have merged under a new parent organization, and officials say it will allow both to serve the community better.



Amber Reineck House and Second Chance Support Network will now be united under Pathways to Hope of Livingston County. Both organizations serve those overcoming substance use disorder, prior incarceration and mandatory community service, a press release about the merger said.



Resources, expertise and programs will now be shared between both organizations.



“Pathways to Hope of Livingston County is founded with a clear mission: to empower individuals, transform communities and reduce stigma,” the press release said. “The organization offers an extensive range of services, including sober living, mentoring, life coaching and community support, designed to facilitate smoother transitions for individuals reclaiming productivity and purpose as they reintegrate into their communities.”



Pathways to Hope will maintain and expand several initiatives, including:



Amber Reineck House Recovery Living Program - Providing safe, sober living environments to support recovery journeys.



Pathways Mentorship Program - Pairing individuals recently released from incarceration with mentors to foster growth and accountability.



Educational Speaking Tours - Engaging middle and high school students with discussions on mental health, substance use prevention and positive decision-making



They are also launching a new program. The Pathways Services Program is designed to assist individuals as they complete court-ordered community service.



The Pathways to Hope Board of Directors is made of leaders from both groups.



“We are thrilled to unite under Pathways to Hope and to expand our capacity to help those in need across Livingston County,” President of Pathways to Hope Meghan Reckling said. “This merger will enable us to offer more holistic support, extend our reach and deepen our impact in the community.”



“By combining our strengths and resources, we are poised to make a significant difference in the lives of individuals on their path to recovery, reintegration and community engagement,” Vice President Courney Atsalakis said. “We are excited about the opportunities this merger brings for growth and positive change.”



For more information about Pathways to Hope of Livingston County, visit www.pth-livingston.org.



(photo credit: Pathways to Hope)