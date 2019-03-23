Pathway Project, Silver Lake Road Improvements Coming To Green Oak Twp.

March 23, 2019

Green Oak Township and the Livingston County Road Commission are working together on two separate projects; one for road improvement work and one that will create a non-motorized pathway.



Repairs will be made to an approximately 10,910-foot stretch along Silver Lake Road from Silverside Drive to Rushton Road. The scope of the project will include drainage improvements, grading and paving work. The township will pay the Road Commission 100% of the cost of the project, which is about $4.7 million.



The township is receiving funding help for a second project however; using matching funds from the federal government to create a non-motorized trail on the south side of M-36 from Whitmore Lake Road to the west line of the township and along the east side of Lemen Road from Eight Mile Road to M-36. The federal government will pay 59% of the project cost, while the township will pay 41%, which results in the government paying up to $559,000.



The Road Commission will undertake supervision of construction on the township’s behalf. The bidding of the contract was performed by the Michigan Department of Transportation. A contract for the Silver Lake Road project and the M-36 pathway project were both approved at a recent meeting by the Board of Trustees. Tree clearing for the pathway project is expected to begin soon. A substantial amount of the construction is expected to be complete by September 20th. The work may require some intermittent lane and shoulder closures. (DK)