Pathfinder Student Struck By Vehicle Monday Afternoon

November 7, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Pinckney Community Schools student was struck by a vehicle while walking home after school yesterday afternoon.



The 11-year-old attends Pathfinder School.



Principal Lori Sandula sent out a communication to families about the incident, stating the student was involved in a pedestrian accident near McGregor Road during dismissal. She said the student was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was receiving appropriate care.



Sandula said the safety and well-being of students are top priority and they appreciate parents' support in reinforcing safety awareness both at school and on the way home.



Sandula said they’re working closely with law enforcement to ensure the area surrounding the school is safe for students, and they’ll continue to collaborate with them to implement safety measures and educate students about responsible pedestrian behavior.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office confirms the student was walking home and stepped onto McGregor Road to cross and was struck by a 2020 Buick Encore driven by a 50-year-old Pinckney woman. Witnesses reported that the student crossed near the back of the school in an area that does not have a crosswalk.



Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the incident.