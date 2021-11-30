Pizza Fundraiser To Benefit Longtime Highland Firefighter

November 30, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





An upcoming fundraiser will benefit a popular member of the Highland Township Fire Department.



Captain Pat O’Neil has been a paid-on-call firefighter with the department for the past 30 years. He was recently hospitalized for severe medical issues involving his Thyroid and COVID-19. This has caused O’Neil to be off of work for several weeks as he recovers in an intensive care unit.



To help the Captain and his family through these trying times, a Hungry Howie’s Pizza Fundraiser is set for Wednesday, December 15th, in his honor. Five locations in the Highland, Hartland, Milford, and White Lake areas will be donating 25% of their sales to help O’Neil, with additional donations also being accepted. The fundraiser will assist, not only with hospital bills, but will allow his wife time to take off work and assist with his recovery, when possible.



A post from the Highland Fire Department Facebook page says that Captain O’Neil has been a huge part of their department for many years, and that while he has had a long road, he is on the road to recovery and they wish to support him and his family however they can.



A flyer with all of the participating Hungry Howie’s locations can be found attached.