Passenger Seriously Injured In Three-Vehicle Hartland Crash

November 21, 2019

A passenger was seriously injured in an accident Wednesday in Hartland Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says it was dispatched just before 5:30pm to a three-vehicle crash on North Old US-23, south of Clyde Road. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 Ford Edge driven by a 75-year-old Fenton resident ran into the rear of a 2003 GMC Sierra that was stopped for northbound traffic. The Sierra was pushed forward by the impact and hit a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was also stopped for traffic.



The front seat passenger in the Edge, an 89-year-old Fenton woman, was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor by Livingston County EMS in serious condition. All of the other parties involved in the crash were treated and released at the scene. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash and everyone was wearing a seatbelt.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Hartland Fire Department. The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Team. (JK)