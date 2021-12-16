Participation Sought For Livingston County Broadband Survey

December 16, 2021

By Jessica Mathews





Livingston County and businesses have just a few more weeks to take part in a broadband survey that officials say will help the County plan for a better-connected future.



The County is encouraging people to take the quick, easy, and secure Broadband Survey as the response period for the survey is nearing. A press release states the Board of Commissioners knows that many residents experience frustrating barriers when it comes to Internet connectivity.



In an effort to better understand Internet connectivity within the area and explore broadband expansion options, the County partnered with Merit Network to conduct the survey. Vice President for Community Engagement Charlotte Bewersdorff commented that granular, accurate and unbiased data is fundamental to national broadband expansion and local community engagement.



To date, the County’s response rate for the survey is said to be setting records. Over 4,500 households in the community have taken the survey, which made the responses received statistically significant earlier on in the survey timeline than expected.



Chief Information Officer Kristoffer Tobbe said the broadband survey is still open and they continue to receive helpful planning responses from residents and businesses but the more responses they get, the greater the accuracy for future planning phases. He said the County hopes to receive as many responses as possible to ensure they have a clear picture of service in the area.



Some areas that would benefit from additional resident responses include Cohoctah, Deerfield, Conway, Putnam, Marion, and Hamburg Townships. Tobbe said residents in those areas can make a large impact by completing the survey and asking their neighbors to do so as well. The survey is open until January 1st.



