New Completion Date For Parshallville Road Bridge Replacement Project

August 26, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new anticipated completion date has been issued for a big bridge project in Hartland Township.



Parshallville Road over the Ore Creek remains closed to thru-traffic between Cullen and Linden Roads.



The bridge replacement project started in mid-April, and was originally pegged to be done in mid-August.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that the project is now slated for completion by Friday, September 19th.



Dates are subject to change based on weather adversities, contractor scheduling, etc.