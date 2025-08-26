Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com


A new anticipated completion date has been issued for a big bridge project in Hartland Township.

Parshallville Road over the Ore Creek remains closed to thru-traffic between Cullen and Linden Roads.

The bridge replacement project started in mid-April, and was originally pegged to be done in mid-August.

The Livingston County Road Commission advises that the project is now slated for completion by Friday, September 19th.

Dates are subject to change based on weather adversities, contractor scheduling, etc.