Bridge Replacement Project Pushed Out Again In Hartland Township

September 17, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new anticipated completion date has been issued for a big bridge project in Hartland Township.



Parshallville Road over the Ore Creek remains closed to thru-traffic between Cullen and Linden Roads. On Parshallville Road by the Cider Mill, there’s a dam there and the deck and beams will be replaced.



The bridge replacement project started in mid-April, and was originally pegged to be done in mid-August.



The Livingston County Road Commission advised in late August that the project was slated for completion by Friday, September 19th. That has now been moved out to late September.



Dates are subject to change based on weather adversities, contractor scheduling, etc.