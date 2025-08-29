Parshallville Cider Mills Kicks Off 2025 Season with New Owners

August 29, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Parshallville Cider Mill is gearing up for another fall, but this time with a new owner.



The Clark family purchased the business from the DetlefS family last year. The Detlefs operated the cider mill for almost 40 years. The Detlefs announced the news in a Facebook post. “We appreciate all of you, our loyal customers, our hardworking employees and the new and old friends made during the last several decades.”



Saturday kicks off the 2025 season. Hours will be Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. It will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.



The Clark family said they are continuing traditions and will be adding new ones. The cider and donuts will be the same, but are adding gluten-free donuts that will be mixed on separate equipment and fried in a separate fryer. The gift shop will still have local and Michigan-based items. Pies are being made in-house and more bakery items are being added.



The Clarks are from Holly. They said they’ve been coming to Parshallville since they were kids. “We are really focused on preserving the history and charm.”



Construction on the Parshallville Bridge is ongoing, and patrons will need to follow the detour to the parking lot. Parking in the front of the building is handicap parking only. The website for the cider mill, linked below, has a map of the detour.