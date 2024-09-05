Historic Parshallville Cider Mill Up For Sale

September 5, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The historic Parshallville Cider Mill is up for sale.



The family’s realtor said the owners are moving on after 40 years. The property – including the Grist Mill and Historical Marker – is on the market for $700,000. It’s already attracted interest from those wanting to take over the cider mill to others possibly wanting to turn it into a wedding venue.



Tom Walker’s Grist Mill was deemed a historic site by the State of Michigan in 1975. It’s more commonly known as the Parshallville Cider Mill.



The tiny hamlet of Parshallville sits on the banks of the North Ore Creek in Livingston County.



Parshallville Cider Mill will remain open this fall for cider and donuts, through mid-November, weather permitting.



Photos - Google Street View, Facebook