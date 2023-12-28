Parole Denied for Man Convicted of Kidnapping, Raping Local Woman

December 28, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Parole Board has declined a request for parole from prisoner Floyd Jarvi and issued a continuance, effectively putting off any further parole consideration for the next two years following statements from Wendy Jo Morrison and members of the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s Criminal Trials and Appeals Division.



Jarvi pled no contest in 1994 and was sentenced to 25-60 years in prison for his 1993 assault, rape, and kidnapping of Wendy Jo Morrison.



"It took enormous courage for the victim to face her assailant and the parole board repeatedly over the last decade,” said Nessel. “It is clear, as the Michigan Parole Board found, that Mr. Jarvi is not fit or ready for parole. Our department will continue to work vigorously on behalf of victims and to protect the safety of the public.”



The Department of Attorney General first intervened in this parole case on behalf of the victim when Jarvi was initially granted parole in December 2022. The Michigan Parole Board reversed itself following an appeal submitted by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.



At the time of the Parole Board’s prior reversal earlier this year, Morrison said, “Attorney General Dana Nessel personally responded to my concerns about Jarvi’s release. She made me feel heard and seen when I was ready to give up and has reaffirmed my faith in the justice system. I am grateful to Dana Nessel, Assistant Attorney General John Pallas, and everyone at the Department of Attorney General who worked on this case to help keep our community safe.”



Jarvi became eligible for parole in 2014 and was repeatedly denied it until October 2022. This was his first hearing since the Michigan Parole Board reversed his potential release in January 2023.



Jarvi is not eligible for parole again until January 2, 2026.