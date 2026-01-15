Parking Scammers Take Advantage of Auto Show Attendees

January 15, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



A warning for those planning on going to the Detroit Auto Show this year, watch out for potential parking scams in the city.



Attorney General Dana Nessel says scammers may take advantage of parking spaces in privately owned lots, which they have no authority over. This could lead to having your vehicle ticketed, towed, or stolen.



Meanwhile, there's another parking scam to be aware of involving fake parking tickets that include a QR code. Nessel encourages everyone to verify a parking ticket through the court first, before following any web or QR code directions to pay off a ticket.



To avoid these fraudsters, the Detroit Auto Show recommends planning parking ahead of time by using SpotHero. A link to SpotHero's website is posted below.