Parker Families Nature Preserve Trail Dedication Event This Weekend

May 6, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston Land Conservancy and Brighton District Library will host the official opening of a new trail system at the Charles & Albert Parker Families Nature Preserve located on Library property in Brighton.



The trails “meander through a quarter mile of woodland and wetlands and offer a scenic and peaceful reprieve in the heart of Brighton”.



The nature preserve includes two walking trails, one of which was recently added in 2024, with the addition of educational signage and benches for enjoying nature. The preserve provides habitat to sandhill cranes, muskrats, frogs, birds, deer, and more. Native plants found on the nature preserve include Jack in the pulpit, smooth Solomon’s seal, pokeweed, doll’s eyes, and a pollinator project area.



Conservancy Board President Sara Thomas commented “The ongoing restoration of this preserve, which is providing much needed space for these native species, has been very rewarding to the Conservancy. We appreciate the many volunteers and our contractor, PlantWise, LLC, of Ann Arbor, who have put in just shy of 500 hours of labor so far to get this place back to a good quality natural area, benefitting plants, animals, and humans alike”.



The Brighton District Library is located on historic farmland originally owned by the Charles & Albert Parker families from the early 1930s until the mid-1990s.



The family left a legacy in the City of Brighton when they sold a portion of their property to the Brighton District Library, with the request that a small natural area of 4.5 acres be permanently protected as a nature preserve for the public to enjoy. A conservation easement was donated to the Conservancy in order to keep it protected.



Library Director Cindy Mack said “We are happy to share this place with the public especially with the improved trails and educational signage.”



The nature preserve serves as a small slice of natural habitat within the expanding urban City of Brighton. The trails are open to the public from sunrise to sunset.



All ages and people are welcome and encouraged to attend Saturday’s dedication, which will run from 1 to 3pm. The event will include educational talks regarding the ecological restoration of the preserve, a nature-themed bingo for children, and a guided hike though the new preserve trail system. Refreshments will be served.



Links to register and more information are provided.



The Livingston Land Conservancy’s mission is to protect the natural heritage and rural character in the greater Livingston County area.



The Conservancy is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt non-profit, all-volunteer organization that protects land through owning nature preserves or holding conservation easements on private property. We are funded by individual or corporate donations, grants, and fundraisers, with all gifts being eligible for a federal income tax deduction.