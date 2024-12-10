Parker Middle School Shelters-In-Place After Student Comment

December 10, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Parker Middle School in Howell had to implement security protocols following concerning remarks made by a student.



Principal Patricia Poelke sent out correspondence to inform families and others about the situation.



Poelke said this morning, a Parker student made a concerning comment regarding bringing a weapon to school while on the bus. The comment was reported to school administration.



While no direct threat was made; Poelke said they immediately placed the school in a shelter-in-place mode, contacted the school resource officer, and launched an investigation into the situation. She said they were able to quickly confirm the student did not have a weapon and that there was no danger to students or staff.



The school was in shelter-in-place for approximately 15 minutes.



Poelke said while no direct threat was made, their building administration team and school resource officer will complete their threat assessment protocol.



The student will be out of school during that process.