Parents, Teaches Question Board On Back To School Safety Protocols

July 16, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Howell Public Schools’ Superintendent gave an update on their back-to-school plan while teachers and parents still had questions for the Board of Education.



At this week’s meeting of the Board, Superintendent Erin MacGregor shared progress being made on the schools preparedness response plan, as required by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. MacGregor gave a brief overview of the plan he and a core team of stakeholders are getting ready to present for approval. Each district is required to come up with a plan for phases 3, 4, and 5 of the MI Safe Start Plan. Schools in the area are currently in Phase 4, which allows in-person learning with requirements and strong recommendations from the state. Phase 4 requires face coverings for all staff and students in common areas and classrooms, except for younger grades that are in a static environment. MacGregor said there are also cleaning procedures they will need to pick up. Frequently touched surfaces must be cleaned every 4 hours and wipe downs between class periods will be required. MacGregor said this isn’t something they currently do, and have to work towards doing do. The Superintendent also said, that while not required of them, they will provide students a remote Highlander Virtual online option. He said that with whatever plan they come up with, they understand there will be families that have an immune-compromised member or student and need that option. MacGregor said they have a team working on that model right now.



Facial coverings and cleaning procedures are also being adopted for bus transportation. Buses will be cleaned and disinfected between routes.



With athletics, they will be looking towards the MHSAA for guidelines, expecting new ones to come down in the next couple weeks.



During public comment several parents and staff had questions. Tracy Flak is a former teacher at the freshman campus who has been laid off, but still has 2 kids in the district. She wanted to know what the schools will do to enforce mask wearing, when the Sheriff’s Office says they won’t. She is worried that some of the older students won’t take the masks seriously, and if her kid isn’t safe because of that, they will take the online learning option. Flat also expressed concern over how band and choir classes can happen.



Kristen Moore is a parent of 2 HPS students and was concerned about large class sizes and an inability for kids to social distance. She wanted to know what happens to the rest of the students in a class if one is diagnosed.



Another parent of 2 students was worried about the quality of masks students and staff would wear for protection, and if masks would be supplied.



Jennifer Moore is a parent of an 11th grader and a health care worker at U of M Hospital. She said COVID hospitalizations across the region are down and that we have flattened the curve. Moore said that if we can ask health care workers and grocery store workers with no training to work everyday, then we can now, 5 months later, ask teachers to go in and teach kids. She said that we know the safety measures to put in place and what we need to do to make teachers and students as safe as possible.



Southwest Elementary teacher Jeanie Matovski has one child in the district and another young one at home. She wanted to know who will be responsible for carrying out the cleaning throughout the day with the limited custodial staff they have. She said she is worried, as a teacher, about what to do if a student comes up to her and says that they don’t feel well. Matovski also wants to know what the protocols are for substitute teachers, especially those that go between different buildings and even districts.



MacGregor said he was preparing on having a draft of the plan ready for the core team on Monday. The plan will then come to the Board of Education on the 22nd, to staff beginning on the 23rd, and to parents on the 27th. He said there will be Q&A opportunities along the way in person, and remotely, for all. The plan will then go back to the Board for approval on August 3rd.