Parent Volunteer Receives Probation for Dropping Gun At School

August 15, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A parent-volunteer at Pinckney’s Navigator Upper Elementary School who accidentally brought a concealed weapon into the school has received a probation sentence.



45-year-old Robert Berger forgot to leave his holstered handgun in his vehicle on March 17th prior to volunteering at the school. The weapon fell out of the holster and onto the gymnasium floor during indoor lunch/recess.



The district described the incident as a “sincere accident” and said the parent felt extremely remorseful, embarrassed, and responsible for what happened. However, the district said it also did not negate the seriousness of the situation or the potential for something more serious to occur and that it was following through with the legal process as required by state statute.



Berger was later charged with a single count of possessing a weapon in a weapon-free school zone – which he pleaded guilty to in July.



Berger was sentenced in 53rd District Court on August 14th to 6 months of probation in lieu of jail time.



In addition, Berger is ordered to pay over $1200 in fines and attend a gun safety course.