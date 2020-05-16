Application Deadline For Theatre Scholarship Extended

May 16, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The application period for a scholarship to help a student going into the theatre arts has been extended because the outbreak.



For 11 years, the Pinckney Players’ have honored one of their own by helping one or two high school seniors pursuing a theatre career with the Pamela Campau Scholarship for the Arts. Each scholarship is worth $1,000. Campau was a member of the Pinckney Players’ for many years and was known for not only being a talented singer and dancer, but also a gifted painter who painted many sets.



Due to the ongoing pandemic, the deadline for scholarship applications has been pushed back to August 1st. Applicants must be a senior in high school who plan to attend a Michigan college or university with a major or minor in one of the theatre arts. An acceptance letter or equivalent must be supplied. Applicants also must provide their most recent transcripts showing a GPA of 2.75 or better, have 2 letters of recommendation, and write a 100-words or less essay on how being a part of a theatre group has affected their life. If not a Livingston County resident, the applicant must be sponsored by a current Pinckney Player member. The first 30 applications will be accepted on a first come-first serve basis. In the event of a tie for the scholarship, the tie will be broken by an audition.



Winners will be contacted by phone or email by September 1st. For more information, or an application, visit www.pinckneyplayers.com.