Pair of Statewide Proposals on Michigan Ballot

October 26, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan voters are deciding two statewide proposals this election.



Proposition 1 asks voters whether to convene a constitutional convention in 2027 to draft a general revision of the state constitution.



"The last time we held one of these was in the very early 1960s, and that's what gave us our current constitution today," said Jarett Skorup, vice president for marketing and communications at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.



"But it would matter a lot, because this is the number one thing that controls your rights at the state level here in Michigan, so it's a big deal on whether voters decide to do that."



Skorup said recent polling shows voters are skeptical of the idea, with less than 50 percent support.



Meanwhile, Proposition 2 would expand state campaign finance laws.



"The way it is portrayed a lot in the media and by the proponents, is this would rein in our utility companies. It would mean they have less ability to spend on politics and get involved in that process. That part is understandable," said Skorup.



However, he says individuals and organizations would have to disclose the name, address, occupation and employer of each person who contributed more than $100 to pay for these communications. This disclosure could extend to donors, news subscribers, and others whose financial support funded the communications.



"This would add new definitions and reporting requirements on many public communications here in Michigan. For example, anybody mentioning or holding an event, or getting involved in the process that names a candidate within 100 days of an election, they would face new restrictions," Skorup added.



"They're trying to close a loophole where some groups are trying to avoid campaign finance restrictions. But my worry is they've expanded this definition so broadly, there is this whole host of new groups and individuals that are not partisan and are not trying to support a candidate, but just presenting information, are now going to have to release financial information, donor information, disclaimer requirements, all sort of things that will make doing their job, even the job of a reporter, very difficult."



He said it gives a lot of discretion to the Secretary of State and Attorney General, and will likely lead to a series of lawsuits where the courts will determine who to go after, if it passes.



Under current law, only messages using “express words of advocacy,” such as “elect” and “vote against,” are subject to the current campaign finance law. Proposal 2 removes this standard and replaces it with a more expansive definition that applies “regardless of whether the communication expressly advocates.”



Failure to comply with Michigan campaign finance requirements can result in substantial civil fines and, in some cases, criminal penalties, including jail time.



So far, more than 70 percent of voters appear to support Prop 2.



More information on each proposal is linked below.