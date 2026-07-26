Pair of Lengthy MDOT Projects Start Monday

July 26, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



MDOT on Monday is scheduled to begin two new projects that will impact local drivers for the next several weeks.



One is to finish repairs on the Crouse Road bridge over U.S. 23 in Hartland. A dumpster hauler struck the bridge in September 2025. Crews installed the new beam over the weekend.



“Crouse Road will go from two lanes, two-direction, to one lane, two-direction, with a temporary signal,” says George Seif, civil engineer for MDOT. “So, traffic will still be maintained two-way over Crouse Road, but with a temporary traffic signal.”



Seif says drivers also should keep an eye on daily lane closures along northbound U.S. 23 north of M-59 as crewsmake those repairs.



The work is scheduled to run through mid-August.



“They will need that space to finish that work up, so that’s why Crouse Road has to go to a single-lane width. We are hoping to get it complete before school starts, and get Crouse Road opened back up to two lanes in each direction,” Seif added.



The other project scheduled to begin Monday night involves full overnight closures of westbound I-96 through the Kensington area. It’s the first of four phases being resurfaced between Kent Lake Road and U.S. 23.



“Starting at 10 pm, drivers will exit the freeway, use Kent Lake Road to westbound Grand River, and get back onto westbound I-96 at Kensington Road. That closure will take place for about three weeks, and then each segment after that will also take about three weeks.”



Seif says MDOT’s research shows the overnight hours are the most efficient, and least impactful time do the work.



“The pavement has been in pretty bad shape and we’ve been patching it as much as possible. But now, especially with the I-96/U.S. 23 interchange that we had completely redone ten years ago or so, and now with the Flex Route and new section to the east of us, this section was the only one remaining that really needed to be addressed.”



MDOT's MiDrive map is linked below.