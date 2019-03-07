Pair Charged In Fatal Meningitis Outbreak Return To Court In Howell

March 7, 2019

A hearing was held Tuesday in Livingston County for two men facing second-degree murder charges related to a fatal meningitis outbreak.



Barry Cadden, the co-founder of New England Compounding Center and Glenn Chin, who worked there as a pharmacist, appeared in 53rd District Court in Howell. It was noted that although “voluminous discovery” has already been provided, further discovery will follow. Cadden and Chin both waived their right to a preliminary hearing, which will allow prosecutors additional time to provide those documents.



The matter was adjourned three months out. Cadden and Chin are scheduled to return to district court June 11th for a probable cause conference and were remanded back to the Federal Bureau of Prisons pending that appearance.



Both Cadden and Chin are currently serving federal prison sentences for convictions in a separate case related to the 2012 national outbreak. At least 76 people died and hundreds more became ill nationwide because of tainted steroids. The outbreak killed 23 people in Michigan. The attorney general's office in January charged Cadden and Chin in connection with 11 deaths in Livingston County, saying investigators connected the compounding pharmacy to Michigan clinics, including Michigan Pain Specialists in Genoa Township, which had dispensed the NECC contaminated steroids.



Michigan officials waited to file charges until after Cadden and Chin were prosecuted in Boston federal court. Cadden is currently serving a nine year prison sentence, while Chin was sentenced to eight years in prison in the same Massachusetts court. (DK/JK)