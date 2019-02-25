Pair Arraigned On Local Murder Charges For Tainted Steroids

February 25, 2019

Two men charged with second-degree murder for a fatal meningitis outbreak have been arraigned in Livingston County.



Barry Cadden, the co-founder of New England Compounding Center and Glenn Chin, who worked there as a pharmacist, were arraigned this morning in 53rd District Court by Magistrate Jerry Sherwood, who ordered them held in the Livingston County Jail pending a probable cause conference next Tuesday, March 5th. Both Cadden and Chin are currently serving federal prison sentences for convictions in a separate case related to the 2012 national outbreak.



At least 76 people died and hundreds more became ill nationwide because of tainted steroids. The attorney general's office charged Cadden and Chin last month in connection with 11 deaths in Livingston County, saying investigators connected the compounding pharmacy to Michigan clinics, including Michigan Pain Specialists in Genoa Township, which had dispensed the NECC contaminated steroids.



Michigan officials waited to file charges until after Cadden and Chin were prosecuted in Boston federal court. Cadden is currently serving a nine year prison sentence, while Chin was sentenced to eight years in prison in the same Massachusetts court. (JK)